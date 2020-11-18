Alfredo Marcelo Ferreyra
Brighton, MI - Alfredo Marcelo Ferreyra, 94, of Brighton, Michigan, passed away quietly at home on October 31, 2020.
Born on February 5, 1926, in Córdoba, Argentina, Marcelo moved to the United States in 1961 and eventually settled his family in Michigan. He graduated from the University of Córdoba in Argentina and practiced pulmonary medicine working on the polio epidemic. He came to the United States and trained at McLaren Hospital, Wayne County and The University of Michigan in Internal Medicine and rheumatology, a field which he found fascinating. He dedicated many years to the study of fibromyalgia and wrote a book on the subject detailing the findings of his clinical experience.
Marcelo was truly a "Renaissance Man." He particularly loved history, medicine, classical music, golf and was a talented artist and author. Over many years he thoroughly researched his family genealogy and also wrote volumes on theories, definitions and his memoires. He loved to travel the world and found a perfect partner in Julia Woodbury, his soul mate in the pursuit of their interests. Together they enjoyed hosting friends and belonged to associations including Ikebana and a French conversational group where he was able to enjoy his passion for dialogue and discussion.
He was predeceased by his beloved companion of 20 years, Julia Woodbury, and his dear sister, Marta Ferreyra. He is survived by his daughter Carlota F. Haider and her husband, Rudolf, of Brea, CA, his son, Marcelo Antonio Ferreyra and his wife, Beth, of Brighton, MI, and his daughter, Mariana Genzman and her husband, Mike, of Tucson, AZ,; grandchildren, Caroline Ripp and her husband, Jason, Alison Haider, Xavier Marcelo Ferreyra, Clara Mercedes Ferreyra; great-grandchildren, Zoe Catalina, and Kira Celeste Ripp.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association
