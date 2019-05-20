Services
Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home
2125 Twelve Mile Road
Berkley, MI 48072
(248) 398-6500
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home
2125 Twelve Mile Road
Berkley, MI 48072
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cana Lutheran Church
2119 Catalpa Dr.
Berkley, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Cana Lutheran Church
2119 Catalpa Dr.
Berkley, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Andeer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Andeer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alice Andeer Obituary
Alice Andeer

- - Alice Andeer, age 101, passed away May 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jarl (1963). Loving mother of Carl Andeer, Jarl Andeer, Rolf (Ricci) Andeer, Randolph (Rebecca) Andeer, Kyle (Cheryl) Andeer. Dear sister of the late Robert Coates and the late Marion Church. Also leaves 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Monday, May 20 at Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home, 2125 Twelve Mile Rd., Berkley. In state 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM funeral service Tuesday, May 21 at Cana Lutheran Church, 2119 Catalpa Dr. Berkley, MI 48072. Burial White Chapel Cemetery, Troy. Memorials suggested to Cana Lutheran Church. Share a memory at www.sawyerfuller.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home
Download Now