Alice Andeer
- - Alice Andeer, age 101, passed away May 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jarl (1963). Loving mother of Carl Andeer, Jarl Andeer, Rolf (Ricci) Andeer, Randolph (Rebecca) Andeer, Kyle (Cheryl) Andeer. Dear sister of the late Robert Coates and the late Marion Church. Also leaves 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Monday, May 20 at Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home, 2125 Twelve Mile Rd., Berkley. In state 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM funeral service Tuesday, May 21 at Cana Lutheran Church, 2119 Catalpa Dr. Berkley, MI 48072. Burial White Chapel Cemetery, Troy. Memorials suggested to Cana Lutheran Church. Share a memory at www.sawyerfuller.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 20, 2019