Alice Fischer Duff Durbin
Bloomfield Hills - Alice Fischer Duff Durbin, of Bloomfield Hills MI, died August 28, 2020 at the age of 86.
Born in 1933 to Frances Irene Fischer and James Hamilton Duff in Pittsburgh PA. Alice grew up in Verona New Jersey, graduated from Smith College, and worked in advertising before marrying David Harris Durbin in 1958. She and David started married life in Ohio, but career moved them to Michigan, where they raised their family, primarily in Southfield. Alice was civic minded and spent many years volunteering for the Southfield Historical Society and local campaigns.
Preceded in death by her husband David Harris and her son David Hamilton.
Alice is survived by her sister, Susan Duff Van Leer (M. Theodore), her daughters Anna Durbin (Julia Misplon), Susan Kinter (Chris), Mary Derian (Carl), and her grandchildren Langston Cotman, Anna, James, and Kate Kinter, Michael, Garrison, Christopher, and Cameron Derian and many nieces and nephews.
Family was her center and her optimism and generosity uplifted everyone around her. Her favorite times were spending summers in Maine with her children, grandchildren, relatives, friends, and the many dogs that came with them.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. For those interested memorials may be made to samaritas.org
or greatpondtrust.org
.
