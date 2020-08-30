1/1
Alice Fischer Duff Durbin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Fischer Duff Durbin

Bloomfield Hills - Alice Fischer Duff Durbin, of Bloomfield Hills MI, died August 28, 2020 at the age of 86.

Born in 1933 to Frances Irene Fischer and James Hamilton Duff in Pittsburgh PA. Alice grew up in Verona New Jersey, graduated from Smith College, and worked in advertising before marrying David Harris Durbin in 1958. She and David started married life in Ohio, but career moved them to Michigan, where they raised their family, primarily in Southfield. Alice was civic minded and spent many years volunteering for the Southfield Historical Society and local campaigns.

Preceded in death by her husband David Harris and her son David Hamilton.

Alice is survived by her sister, Susan Duff Van Leer (M. Theodore), her daughters Anna Durbin (Julia Misplon), Susan Kinter (Chris), Mary Derian (Carl), and her grandchildren Langston Cotman, Anna, James, and Kate Kinter, Michael, Garrison, Christopher, and Cameron Derian and many nieces and nephews.

Family was her center and her optimism and generosity uplifted everyone around her. Her favorite times were spending summers in Maine with her children, grandchildren, relatives, friends, and the many dogs that came with them.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. For those interested memorials may be made to samaritas.org or greatpondtrust.org.

To send a loving message, please go to Alice's obituary at www.ekfh.net.

Arrangements entrusted to Edward Korkoian Funeral Home, Royal Oak (248) 541-8325.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edward Korkoian Funeral Home, Inc.
836 North Main Street
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-4800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved