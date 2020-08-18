1/1
Alice Fleming
Alice Fleming

FLEMING, Alice, August 17, 2020, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Albert. Dear mother of Kathryn Fleming (Gary) and Thomas (Karen). Loving grandmother of Allison, Todd (Samantha), and Thomas. Great-grandmother of Lehua. Graduate of Wayne State University. Worked as a Detroit Public School Teacher for over 50 years. Enjoyed playing piano, reading non-fiction, playing bridge, and gardening. Family will receive friends Friday 6-8PM at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Service Saturday, 11am at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 1800 W. Maple Rd., Birmingham. Visitation at church begins at 10AM. Memorial tributes to the church.

View obituary and sign tribute wall at

AJDesmond.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 AM
Lutheran Church of the Redeemer
AUG
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of the Redeemer
Funeral services provided by
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
