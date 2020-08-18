Alice Fleming

Alice FlemingFLEMING, Alice, August 17, 2020, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Albert. Dear mother of Kathryn Fleming (Gary) and Thomas (Karen). Loving grandmother of Allison, Todd (Samantha), and Thomas. Great-grandmother of Lehua. Graduate of Wayne State University. Worked as a Detroit Public School Teacher for over 50 years. Enjoyed playing piano, reading non-fiction, playing bridge, and gardening. Family will receive friends Friday 6-8PM at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Service Saturday, 11am at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 1800 W. Maple Rd., Birmingham. Visitation at church begins at 10AM. Memorial tributes to the church.View obituary and sign tribute wall at