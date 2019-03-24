Services
St Edith Church
15089 Newburgh Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fred Wood Funeral Home-Rice Chapel
36100 Five Mile Rd.
Livonia, MI
Rosary
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Fred Wood Funeral Home-Rice Chapel
36100 Five Mile Rd
Livonia, MI
Lying in State
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Edith Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Edith Catholic Church
Livonia - Alice age 81 of Livonia. Cherished wife of the late Albert. Loving mother of Susin (Rick) Speer and Albert (Patty). Proud grandma of Victoria (Tim), Meg, Austin, Alison and Max. Dearest sister of Dominic (the late Sheila) Marsiglio. Alice was lovingly cared for by Carolyn, Jen, Angie, Debi, Ashleigh and baby Kleigh, Cindy and hospice nurse Cheryl. She is at last resting peacefully without pain. Also survived by her partner in various levels of shenanigans Joan Baker and many other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held at Fred Wood Funeral Home-Rice Chapel 36100 Five Mile Rd. Livonia (E. Of Levan) Tuesday 3pm-9pm with 7pm rosary. Funeral Wednesday at St. Edith Catholic Church, In-State 10am, Mass 10:30am. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Louis Center and/or Karmanos Cancer Institute. Please visit online guestbook fredwoodfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 24, 2019
