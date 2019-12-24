Services
Alice L. Schmidt

Alice L. Schmidt

Alice L. Schmidt, age 91 of Clinton Township, died Sunday, December 22, 2019.

Born May 31, 1928 in Detroit to the late Donald and Charlotte Ruff Rutter.

Survived by children, Lori (David) Stolzenfeld, and Frank (Julie) Schmidt, six grandchildren, five great grandchildren, brother Donald (Elaine) Rutter and nephews. Preceded by husband of 61 years Frank C. Schmidt.

Visitation Friday 2-7pm in the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main, Mount Clemens. Funeral services Saturday 11:00 am (instate at 10:00 am) at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 21400 South Nunneley, Clinton Township. Burial Tuesday 1:00 pm at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Michigan.

Contributions to St. Luke Lutheran Church.

View full obituary at www.vickfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
