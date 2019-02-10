|
Alice Lauderback
Harper Woods - Alice Jean Lauderback, age 79, February 5, 2019 of Harper Woods. Loving mother of Beth Clarkson, John (Christa) Clarkson and Ann Marie (Don Ross) Munoz. Dearest grandmother of Brandon, Jenna, Caroline, Marley, Ethan, Alyson, Nate and Will. Beloved sister of Thomas (Mary Lou) Lauderback and the late Lois Sarrazin and Lawrence Lauderback. Alice was an active member of the Harper Woods and St. Clair Shores Senior Centers where she enjoyed playing cards with her friends. A memorial service to celebrate her life is planned for April. Arrangements entrusted to A. H. Peters Funeral Home, Grosse Pointe Woods.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 10, 2019