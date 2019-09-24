|
|
Alice Malcomson Scott
Vacaville, CA - Alice Malcomson Scott, a long-time resident of Detroit, MI and Venice, FL. passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Born on September 27, 1917 in Brooklyn, NY., Alice attended the University of Michigan, earning a Bachelor of Education degree in 1938. Her passion for making a positive impact in the lives of others led her to many volunteer roles during her lifetime. She held dear her alma mater and shared her love of U of M football with her family. Alice treasured time spent with those she loved and had a smile that would light up a room. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph E. Malcomson and Vonnie M. Malcomson, her husband, James M. Scott, and her sons, James M. Scott Jr. and David M. Scott. She is survived by her grandchildren, Cathy Meads (Phil) of Piedmont, OK., Blake Scott (Wanda) of Lake Park, GA, James M. Scott III (Brooks) of Vacaville, CA, Shelley Collins (Ed) of Atlanta, GA, Bryan Scott of Waxahachie, TX, 10 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held on September 27 at 2:30pm at Washtenong Cemetery, 377 Whitmore Lake Rd, Ann Arbor. Memorial gifts in Alice's honor may be made to the at .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 24, 2019