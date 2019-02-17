Services
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
Alice Margetich
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church
13540 Gould
Dearborn, MI
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church
13540 Gould
Dearborn, MI
Alice Margetich


Alice Margetich Obituary
Alice Margetich

- - Entered into rest on February 13, 2019. Age 95. Loving wife of the late Frank. Beloved mother of Frank, Antoinette and Paul (Margaret). Dearest grandmother of Maxwell and Eleanor. Funeral mass Wed 11:00 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church (13540 Gould, Dearborn), gathering from 10:30 a.m. Visitation Tuesday 1-8 p.m. at the Dearborn Chapel of the Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Rosary Tuesday 7:00 p.m. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Howepeterson.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 17, 2019
