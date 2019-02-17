|
|
Alice Margetich
- - Entered into rest on February 13, 2019. Age 95. Loving wife of the late Frank. Beloved mother of Frank, Antoinette and Paul (Margaret). Dearest grandmother of Maxwell and Eleanor. Funeral mass Wed 11:00 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church (13540 Gould, Dearborn), gathering from 10:30 a.m. Visitation Tuesday 1-8 p.m. at the Dearborn Chapel of the Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Rosary Tuesday 7:00 p.m. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Howepeterson.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 17, 2019