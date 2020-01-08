|
Alice Marie Dufek, RN
1919 - 2020
Age 100. Beloved daughter of Anna and Albion Dufek. Sister of seven siblings. Dearest friend of Josephine Wlodarczyk and dearest "Auntie" to Rosemary, Carol Ann, Mark and Mary Annette. Alice dedicated her life in the service of helping others, loved animals, and was a "Rosie the Riveter" during World War II. Instate Friday, 3pm until 9 pm at the Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 25800 Harper Avenue, St. Clair Shores, Michigan. Funeral Saturday 10am at the funeral home
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020