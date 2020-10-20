Alice Shcolnek
Alice Shcolnek, 100, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died October 20, 2020. Alice was the beloved wife of the late Saul Shcolnek. Cherished mother of Richard Shcolnek and Laurie (Dr. Jerome) Rosenthal. Loving Grandma Alice of Eryn Rosenthal and Dr. Julie Rosenthal (John Stanczak). Adored sister of Martin (the late Anita) Figlin. Devoted daughter of the late Louis and the late Sarah Figlin. Remembered by devoted caregivers Josephine and Lola and the caring staff at Fleischman. PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICES 2:30 P.M. THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com