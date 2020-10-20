1/1
Alice Shcolnek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Shcolnek

Alice Shcolnek, 100, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died October 20, 2020. Alice was the beloved wife of the late Saul Shcolnek. Cherished mother of Richard Shcolnek and Laurie (Dr. Jerome) Rosenthal. Loving Grandma Alice of Eryn Rosenthal and Dr. Julie Rosenthal (John Stanczak). Adored sister of Martin (the late Anita) Figlin. Devoted daughter of the late Louis and the late Sarah Figlin. Remembered by devoted caregivers Josephine and Lola and the caring staff at Fleischman. PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICES 2:30 P.M. THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved