Alicemae Seeley Darson
Clawson - Alicemae Seeley Darson, of Clawson, died February 1, 2020 at age 97. Born June 14, 1922 to Walter Lee and Julia Ethel (Seeley) Ransdell.
Survived by her daughter Sharon Lee (Don) Kohler; grandchildren Deborah (Victor) Brinkman and Gwen (David) See; great-grandchildren Heidi (Nels) Truesdell, Noelle (Anthony) Mallumaci, Brandon See and Logan See; great-great-grandchildren Jayden, Dayleonna, Adrianna, Isabella, Anthony Michael and Holden; brother Robert Lee (Shannon) Ransdell; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husbands Ted and Frank; great-grandson Ross; and long-time friend Gene.
Visitation Monday, February 10, 2020 from 4-8 PM and Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 10-11 AM at Gramer Funeral Home, 705 N. Main Street (Livernois btw. 14 & 15 Mile Rds.), Clawson, MI 48017; (248) 435-9010. Funeral service will begin Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Memorial donations to First Presbyterian Church of Warren, 3000 Twelve Mile Road, Warren, MI 48092 are appreciated. www.GramerFuneralHome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020