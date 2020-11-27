Alicia Hayes Gillette (nee Cummiskey)
Age 88, November 25, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Jeremiah "Jere" Gillette. Loving mother of Marcus (Sheila) Gillette, Mary Ricci, Alicia (Judd) Hart, and Katharine Giese. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer Gillette, Currie Ricci, Katy Ricci, Meghan (Jeffrey) Olsen, Ashley (Tyler) Warner, Tyler (Daniela) Hart, Samuel Giese, and Carli Giese. Great-grandmother of Benjamin, Charleigh, Hazel, Whittaker, and Irelynd Rose. Dear sister of Constance Cummiskey, the late Mary Moylan "Mimi" Murphy and the late Peter Cummiskey A Memorial Service & Celebration of her Life will be held in the summer of 2021.Memorials appreciated to Angel's Place. Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com