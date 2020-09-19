Alicia Marie Moskal



Caro - Ms. Alicia Marie Moskal,70, passed peacefully and comfortably at her care facility in Caro, Michigan on September 16, 2020.



Alicia was born on December 17, 1949 in Detroit to the late John and Rose Moskal. She attended St. Hedwig Schools in Detroit, graduating in 1967. Alicia relocated to Caro to be closer to her sister, Rose Ann Stewart.



Alicia lived the majority of her life in Dearborn Heights, taking pride in her work at Jack Gell and Assoc. and Empire Doors. A passion of hers was volunteering for St. Hedwig, Sarah Fisher and multiple organizations. Victorian tea parties, her collection of porcelain dolls, polka and country music and traveling embodied her kind smile, heart and spirit.



Alicia is survived by her nephew Sean Stewart (Crystal) of Wayne and several cousins and members of the Moskal family.



A celebration of Alicia's life will be determined at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store