|
|
Alicia Rita Bird
Canton - Alicia Rita Bird, aged 88, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2019 at her residence in the Waltonwood Apartments in Canton, Michigan. She was born January 18, 1931 to Frederic R. Rita and Alice M. Rita. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Joseph F. Bird. She was the youngest of four children: Frederick; Margaret (Mimi) and George. Her brothers and sister all predeceased her.
Alicia was the wonderful and caring mother of four children; Joseph C. Bird (Laura), Thomas F. Bird, Peggy C. Bauer, and Lee Ann Bird. She is the amazing grandmother of five grandchildren: Andrew Bird, Benjamin Bird, Samuel Bird, Katy Bauer, and Megan Bauer. She was also the sparkle in the eye of four great grandchildren; Landon Cerney and Catherine, Keegan, and Rosie Bird.
On Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4-8 PM, the family of Alicia Bird will receive guests at the Harry J Will Funeral Home on Michigan Avenue in Wayne, Michigan to commemorate her beautiful life.
The following day, Saturday, December 21 at 10 AM EST, a mass will be held in her honor at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wayne, Michigan.
The Bird family; Joe, Tom, Peggy, and Lee Ann.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019