Allan B. Judge
Livonia - May 9, 2020 age 89. Beloved husband of Ann. Loving father of Julie (Tom) Shurtleff and Sharon (Phil) Regnier. Proud grandfather of Erin (Steve) Kozak, Alison (Andy) Brown, Amber Regnier and Carl (Anna) Regnier and great grandfather of Hannah, Leah, Sarah, Eli, Owen and April. Private services were arranged by the Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, Plymouth. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 11 to May 14, 2020