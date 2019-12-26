|
Allan J. Adams
Lincoln Park - (September 21 1939 - December 24 2019) 80, of Lincoln Park.
Beloved Husband of the love of his life, Connie, who preceded him in death. Cherished Father to James Adams and Linda Adams-Frank (the late Phillip). Also survived by several Brothers and Sisters in Laws, many nieces and nephews and dear friends Mike and Kelly Gillaspie. Preceded in death by his brother Dan.
Al served two years in the United States Army. He was stationed overseas as a meteorologist and radio operator, achieving the rank of PFC E-3 (P) before receiving an honorable discharge.
During his earlier years, Al worked as a machinist and motorcycle mechanic before joining ASC in Southgate, where he would work until his retirement. During his time at ASC, he worked on many specialty vehicles, received a patent for a sunroof subassembly and started a small business to supply ASC with instrument clusters for the limited run Buick GNX.
Following his retirement, Al stayed busy by rediscovering old hobbies. His passion for pre-war console radios developed into another small business - manufacturing tuner drive parts for antique radios, which he worked at until his health no longer permitted him to. He sold and shipped parts all over the world to any hobbyist who needed them. He also pursued his second love - building and repairing antique motorcycles. Between those two hobbies, he found time to test for and receive an FCC Amateur Extra HAM radio license ( KD8LZW) and earned a motorcycle endorsement on his driver license.
Al was a member of the Motor City Radio Club, the Michigan Antique Radio Club, and the American Radio Relay League (ARRL) Diamond Club. When he wasn't pursuing hobbies, he could usually be found riding his bicycle around the Downriver area.
Al's level-head, quick wit and kind demeanor will be remembered by all who knew him, particularly his children who mourn his loss, but cherish his memory and all he brought into their lives.
Visitation Friday, December 27 th from 1:00pm - 8:00pm. and Saturday December 28 th, from 9:00am with services at 9:30am. at J.L. Peters Funeral Home, 3880 Fort Street, Lincoln Park, MI 48146. 313-928-6500. Interment, Michigan Memorial Cemetery. Please sign the register book & share a memory at: www.jlpetersfuneralhome.com
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Motor City Radio Club or the .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019