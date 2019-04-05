Services
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
11470 Thirteen Mile Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-3131
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
11470 Thirteen Mile Road
Warren, MI 48093
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
11470 Thirteen Mile Road
Warren, MI 48093
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
11470 Thirteen Mile Road
Warren, MI 48093
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allan Zmyslowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan J. Zmyslowski


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Allan J. Zmyslowski Obituary
Allan J. Zmyslowski

San Jose, CA - March 28, 2019, age 64. He was born September 21, 1954 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Felix and Sophie Zmyslowski. Dearest brother of Janis (Richard) Halama. Loving uncle of Michael Halama, Brian Halama, and great uncle of Ethan Halama. Alan was a longtime employee of Fujitsu where he served as vice president of engineering. He also enjoyed dabbling in investments and was a member of the American Association of Individual Investors. Visitation Sunday 2-8 p.m. at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 Thirteen Mile Road (West of Hoover) Warren. Friends and family will gather Monday 10 a.m. at the funeral home prior to an 11 a.m. funeral service. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now