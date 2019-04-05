|
|
Allan J. Zmyslowski
San Jose, CA - March 28, 2019, age 64. He was born September 21, 1954 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Felix and Sophie Zmyslowski. Dearest brother of Janis (Richard) Halama. Loving uncle of Michael Halama, Brian Halama, and great uncle of Ethan Halama. Alan was a longtime employee of Fujitsu where he served as vice president of engineering. He also enjoyed dabbling in investments and was a member of the American Association of Individual Investors. Visitation Sunday 2-8 p.m. at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 Thirteen Mile Road (West of Hoover) Warren. Friends and family will gather Monday 10 a.m. at the funeral home prior to an 11 a.m. funeral service. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 5, 2019