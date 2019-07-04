|
Allan Koziol
Grosse Pointe Woods - Allan Vincent Koziol, 67, of Grosse Pointe Woods, MI, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of July 2nd, 2019 after a brave 4 month battle with advanced stomach cancer. Born in Marshall, Michigan November 22, 1951, to the late Thaddeus Walter and Elenora Evelyn (Connelly) Koziol. Allan leaves behind his wife of 25 years Cindy (Cordoba) and deeply cherished sons Carston and Marshall. Dear brother to Kay (the late James) Moore, William (Genny) Koziol, and Barbara (the late Guy) Jordan. Also survived by niece Jennifer (Neil) Johnson, nephew Guy Jordan, and great uncle to Jagger Johnson. Retired Lieutenant with the Detroit Police Department after 28 years of service. Visitation Friday, July 5, from 5-8 PM with Rosary at 7 PM at the A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave. at Vernier Rd. Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236. Funeral Saturday, July 6, at 12 Noon at A.H. Peters Funeral Home. Interment Oakridge Cemetery, Marshall, MI. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the () and the Fallen and Critically Injured Officers Remembrance Fund (www.detroitpublicsafety.org). ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 4, 2019