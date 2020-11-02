Allan Meredith
Allan Meredith, Age 88, beloved husband of Jean (now deceased) for 63 years. Loving father of Suzanne, Thomas (Debbie) and Dianne (Dave) August. Cherished grandfather of Ryan (Ashley), Lauren (Chris), Tom, Tim, Samantha (Angelo) Villalba, Alissa, Jennifer, and Aaron. Great grandfather of Lillianna. Brother of Ted (Knapp), Tom, Elizabeth (Bullis) and Fred.
Born in Toronto, Canada, Allan worked 43 years for General Motors in various Marketing & Sales Managements roles within AC- Delco before retiring in 1998. Allan was an active member of St. Kenneth Parish in Plymouth and citizen on Northville Township for the past 30 years, continuing to serve on various committees and commissions while in his retirement. Nothing warmed his heart more than attending his grandchildren's sporting events, where you could always find him cheering on the sidelines. Allan is also remembered for his strong faith in the Lord, his love and dedication for his family, his wisdom and kindness, his many life lessons and stories about customer satisfaction, which were always delivered with an infectious smile and positive outlook for everyone whether they were a friend or stranger.
Visitation will be Friday 5-9 pm at the Harry J. Will funeral home, 37000 Six Mile Rd. In Livonia, with a Rosary Service at 7 pm. The Funeral is Saturday, November 7th, he will be in state at 9 am with the Mass beginning at 10 am at Kenneth Catholic Church, 14951 Haggerty Rd in Plymouth. Allan will be laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorial contributions appreciated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Allan's name.