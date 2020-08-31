1/1
Allen B. Moore
Northville - 81, entered eternal life August 30, 2020. Beloved husband of 51 years to the late Janet (d. 2016); devoted father of Michael and David (Andreea); dear brother of David (Jacquie), Joanna (Tom) Rummel, Maureen (Ken) O'Reilly and the late Kay (the late John) Tummonds; and proud grandfather of Connor, Lucas, Jordan, Eleanor and Tyler. Visitation Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2-8 pm, with 7 pm prayers, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral Mass Thursday, Sept. 3, 9:30 am (in state 9 am) St. Aidan Catholic Church, 17500 Farmington Rd., Livonia. Interment Holy Sepulchre. In lieu of flowers, tributes suggested to St. Patrick Senior Ctr., Detroit. heeney-sundquist.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home
23720 Farmington Road
Downtown Farmington, MI 48336
248-474-5200
