Allen B. Moore
Northville - 81, entered eternal life August 30, 2020. Beloved husband of 51 years to the late Janet (d. 2016); devoted father of Michael and David (Andreea); dear brother of David (Jacquie), Joanna (Tom) Rummel, Maureen (Ken) O'Reilly and the late Kay (the late John) Tummonds; and proud grandfather of Connor, Lucas, Jordan, Eleanor and Tyler. Visitation Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2-8 pm, with 7 pm prayers, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral Mass Thursday, Sept. 3, 9:30 am (in state 9 am) St. Aidan Catholic Church, 17500 Farmington Rd., Livonia. Interment Holy Sepulchre. In lieu of flowers, tributes suggested to St. Patrick Senior Ctr., Detroit. heeney-sundquist.com