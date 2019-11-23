|
Allen Charnes
Commerce - Allen Charnes, 83, of Commerce, Michigan, died on 22 November 2019. Beloved husband of Margie Charnes. Loving father of Ellen Charnes, Marilyn (Jerry) Engel and Sandy (Steve Rymal) Simmons. Cherished grandfather of Samantha (Daniel) Edgar, Sydney Simmons, Alex Engel and Michelle Engel. Devoted brother of the late Debbie Glassman. Dear brother-in-law of Jerry Glassman, Howard Ellias, the late Phillip Ellias, the late Stanley Ellias and the late Naomi Dallen. Son of the late Saul and the late Martha Charnes. Loving uncle of Lenore (Alan) Deutch Singer, George (Sherri) Glassman and Judith G. Etkin. Also loved by Chloe and Lucy. Also survived by Zona (Richard) Ribiat, Norman (Barbara) Herbst and Alan (Elaine) Herbst. FUNERAL SERVICE AT 12:00 NOON SUNDAY NOVEMBER 24, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. INTERMENT AT MACHPELAH CEMETERY. Arrangements by the Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019