Dr. Allen Joseph Stone
West Bloomfield - Dr. Allen Joseph Stone, 84, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 11 September 2019. Beloved husband of 55 years of Annette Stone. Cherished father of Robert Stone, Amy (Paul) Talbert, and Michael (Nancy) Stone. Proud grandfather of Alex and Danielle Stone, Griffin, Jake and Luke Talbert, and Sam and Drew Stone. Loving brother of Ruth (the late Myer) Erlich and Jack (Sue) Stone. Dear brother-in-law of Judy Kaufman, the late Jack Kaufman, and the late Marian (the late Harold) Weinstein. Devoted son of the late Morris and the late Clara Stone. Devoted son-in-law of the late Gertrude and the late Sam Kaufman. Also survived by his caregivers, David Callahan, Don Orniak, Markian Shepta, and Vincent Bailey, as well as many loving nieces and nephews and a world of friends. SERVICE 12 NOON SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment at Clover Hill Park Cemetery. www.irakaufman.com
