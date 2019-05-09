Services
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
851 Canton Center Road
Canton, MI 48187
(734) 981-4530
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home
851 N. Canton Center Rd
Canton, MI
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McCabe Funeral Home
851 N. Canton Center Rd.
Canton, MI
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
McCabe Funeral Home
851 N. Canton Center Rd.
Canton, MI
Canton Township - Allen L. Harper, age 81, passed away May 7, 2019. He was the loving husband of Mildred for nearly 50 years. Dear brother of Karen Sirko and the late Gerald (Helen) Harper. Cherished brother-in-law of Doris (Don) Durham and Elmo (Barbara) Thumm. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews as well as many special friends. Visitation Friday, May 10th, from 2:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at McCabe Funeral Home - Canton Chapel, 851 N. Canton Center Rd., Canton, MI. Visitation will continue Saturday, May 11th, from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metropolitan Detroit, 7700 2nd Ave., 602 Detroit, Michigan 48202, or Ascension Providence Hospital, Novi/Volunteer Services. www.mccabefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 9, 2019
