Allen Menlo
Ann Arbor - Allen Menlo of Ann Arbor, Michigan, 3/30/1922 - 2/26/2020. Allen had an especially warm, patient heart and will forever be in ours. Beloved husband, father,and grandpa, he passed away peacefully on February 26, just shy of his 98th birthday.
Passionate family man, educator, colleague and friend,survived by his children, Beth Salk (Dan), Michael Menlo (Etta), Melissa Reid (Rick), grandchildren Brendan, Madelynn (Mark), Maya, Maris, Noah. Preceded in death by loving wife Marilyn, sister Clare Winkler, parents Joseph and Mae Mendlovits.
Allen grew up in Detroit. A believer in lifelong learning, he earned his B.S. and M.A. degrees from Wayne State University, while also serving in the Navy. He completed his Ph.D.at the University of Michigan in 1956and continued as a Professor in the School of Education, teaching until the age of 90, as Professor Emeritus.
Professor Menlo received many awards in recognition of his excellence in teaching, and creative approaches in human relations. His teaching was consistently student-centered and resulted in an enduring network of students and colleagues. In late 1960, he developed the Interpersonal Process Program, which became the largest graduate program area in Educational Psychology at the University. He held leadership posts in the American Educational Research Association, the Society for Cross-Cultural Research, and served on editorial boards of several research and educational journals.
Passionate about his research and students, Menlo formed the Consortium for Cross-Cultural Research in Education, resulting in university research teams in 12 countries. His research took him, his wife and family to countries around the world.
Allen was an amazing listener, innately supportive, and quick to charm. He will be remembered dearly by those who met and loved him. Charter member of Temple Beth Emeth. For further information: irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020