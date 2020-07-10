1/1
Allen Vinocur
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beloved husband to the late Anne Vinocur. Devoted father of Robin (Douglas) Rossman, Robert George (Diana) Vinocur, Bill (Tina) Vinocur, Katy (David) Poulton and Richard "Ross" (Nancy Moss)Vinocur.

Loving grandfather of Chas(fiancee, Nishat Islam) Rossman, Josh Rossman, David Vinocur, Sarah Poulton, Claire (Krista Hennings)Vinocur, Jane (Phillip) Harmonick and the late Nicholas Vinocur.

Proud great-grandfather of Cole Vinocur and Mirabelle Harmonick Cherished brother of Miriam (late Ronald) Kottler. Family graveside service held Sunday (Today). Arrangements entrusted to Hebrew Memorial Chapel. For further information, please go to www.hebrewmemorial.org or call (248) 543-1622








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hebrew Memorial Chapel
26640 Greenfield Rd
Oak Park, MI 48237
(248) 543-1622
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved