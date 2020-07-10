Allen Vinocur

Beloved husband to the late Anne Vinocur. Devoted father of Robin (Douglas) Rossman, Robert George (Diana) Vinocur, Bill (Tina) Vinocur, Katy (David) Poulton and Richard "Ross" (Nancy Moss)Vinocur.
Loving grandfather of Chas(fiancee, Nishat Islam) Rossman, Josh Rossman, David Vinocur, Sarah Poulton, Claire (Krista Hennings)Vinocur, Jane (Phillip) Harmonick and the late Nicholas Vinocur.
Proud great-grandfather of Cole Vinocur and Mirabelle Harmonick Cherished brother of Miriam (late Ronald) Kottler. Family graveside service held Sunday (Today). Arrangements entrusted to Hebrew Memorial Chapel. For further information, please go to www.hebrewmemorial.org
or call (248) 543-1622