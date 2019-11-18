Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allison Stein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allison Jody Stein


1970 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allison Jody Stein Obituary
Allison Jody Stein

Bloomfield Hills -

Allison Jody Stein, born on October 1, 1970, died November 16, 2019.

Beloved daughter of Ellen Katzman and the late Lee Stein. Adored by her late Grandparents: Betty and Sidney Katzman, Minnie and Robert Stein.

In addition to her mother, Allison is survived by her siblings, Amy Stein (Finnian Moore-Gerety) and Eric Stein (Maria Pope), niece and nephew Adeline and Cosmo Moore-Gerety. Uncle Robert (Lisa) Katzman and Aunts Laura Rubin, Judy Weiner.

Allison also leaves behind her cousins, Juliana Krys, Melissa Katzman, Michelle Nelson and Susie Weiner. Her most cherished companion up until her last days was her dog, Mr. Buttons

Allison struggled with bipolar depression and fell into substance abuse in her early twenties. It was decades-long use of drugs that ended her life.

As a child, teenager, and during tumultuous times later in her life, Allison had an effervescent personality and a gorgeous smile that could charm anyone.She loved music, art, and was a gifted writer. She had a wide circle of friends, drawn in by her presence and also by her vulnerability. Of the friendships and family relationships, she maintained throughout her darkest times, many were deeply devoted to trying to help her; we loved her for who she had been and what parts of that remained.

Services will be held 11:00 AM, 11/21/2019.

www.irakaufman.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allison's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -