|
|
Allison Jody Stein
Bloomfield Hills -
Allison Jody Stein, born on October 1, 1970, died November 16, 2019.
Beloved daughter of Ellen Katzman and the late Lee Stein. Adored by her late Grandparents: Betty and Sidney Katzman, Minnie and Robert Stein.
In addition to her mother, Allison is survived by her siblings, Amy Stein (Finnian Moore-Gerety) and Eric Stein (Maria Pope), niece and nephew Adeline and Cosmo Moore-Gerety. Uncle Robert (Lisa) Katzman and Aunts Laura Rubin, Judy Weiner.
Allison also leaves behind her cousins, Juliana Krys, Melissa Katzman, Michelle Nelson and Susie Weiner. Her most cherished companion up until her last days was her dog, Mr. Buttons
Allison struggled with bipolar depression and fell into substance abuse in her early twenties. It was decades-long use of drugs that ended her life.
As a child, teenager, and during tumultuous times later in her life, Allison had an effervescent personality and a gorgeous smile that could charm anyone.She loved music, art, and was a gifted writer. She had a wide circle of friends, drawn in by her presence and also by her vulnerability. Of the friendships and family relationships, she maintained throughout her darkest times, many were deeply devoted to trying to help her; we loved her for who she had been and what parts of that remained.
Services will be held 11:00 AM, 11/21/2019.
www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019