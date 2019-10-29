Services
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Lying in State
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Alma Cahill Obituary
Alma Cahill

Clinton Township - (nee Lane)

October 28, 2019. Age 90. Beloved wife of the late Michael, Sr. Dearest mother of Kathleen (Louis) Chiodo, Michael (Leslie) Cahill, William (Karen) Cahill, James (Rebecca) Cahill and the late John (Monica) Cahill. Loving grandmother of Louis (Amanda), Lauren, William, Michael III (Alaide), Sean, Patrick, Shayne, MacKenzie, Emi and Mia. Proud great grandmother of Shelby, Sarah and Lucah. Visitation Friday 3-9pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc., 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Rosary Friday 7:00pm. Instate Saturday 10:30am until 11:00am time of Mass at St. Peter Church (Mt. Clemens). Interment White Chapel Cemetery, Troy, MI. Memorials to Right to Life of Michigan Educational Fund appreciated. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019
