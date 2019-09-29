|
|
Alma Fleming
St. Clair Shores - Alma Argow Fleming, 97, passed away September 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry Fleming. She is survived by her children: David (Lani) Fleming, Judith (Ronald) Varga; grandchildren: Fielden Alfred Fleming, Alexander David Fleming, Claire Marie Varga, Matthew Fleming Varga, Daniel John Varga, Anne-Marie Varga; and sister: Maryanna Thuston. Alma was English Department Head at Grosse Pointe South High School and retired in 1997 after 30 years. She also taught English at Denby High School and Wayne State University. Alma was a piano/organ player and church musician most of her life. In lieu of flowers, donations to the United Methodist Church of New Lothrop, Michigan or the or the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation would be appreciated. Visitation on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores. A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. www.kaulfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 29, 2019