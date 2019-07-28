|
Alma Harris Mayson
- - Alma Harris Mayson lost her courageous battle with heart failure on July 15, 2019. Known as "Goldie" by friends, Alma, the third daughter of Charles C. Harris and Helena Harris, was born in 1927 and raised in Littleton, NC. The third generation of the Harris family to attend St. Augustine's University in Raleigh, Alma met her husband of 44 years, the late Right Rev. H. Irving Mayson, on their first day of class.
Graduating in 1948, Alma earned a Master's degree in Music at Case Western Reserve. In 1951 Alma and Irving founded St. Philip's Episcopal Church in Akron, OH. In 1970 the family moved to Detroit, where, in 1976, Irving was elected Suffragan Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Michigan. Alma taught vocal music from 1948 to 1993 in North Carolina, Ohio, and Michigan, retiring as Fine Arts Department Head at Kettering High School in Detroit. A concert pianist, she particularly loved the works of Beethoven, Ravel, and Debussy.
Alma was an AKA soror and served as a national officer of Jack and Jill of America and the Top Ladies of Distinction. Alma also served as President of the Mayson chapter of the Union of Black Episcopalians, and as the President of the Board of the H. Irving Mayson Foundation, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for first-generation students. A world traveler, Alma visited over 26 countries on 6 continents.
Preceded in death by her husband and two sisters, Vivian and Louise (Odell), Alma is survived by her daughter, Dr. Heather Neff, son, Michael Mayson (Loyda Perez), grandchildren Aviva Neff and Ellis Mayson, a sister, Doris Carroll, and many loving family members.
A celebration of her life will be held at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul, 4800 Woodward Ave. in Detroit on August 10, 2019. Family hour begins at 10:00 a.m., followed by an 11:00 a.m. service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Mayson Foundation, c/o the Cathedral Church of St. Paul, 4800 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI 48201.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from July 28 to Aug. 4, 2019