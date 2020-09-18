Alma Rocheleau
Alma Olivia Rocheleau, 89, of Fraser, MI passed away on September 17, 2020. She was born on March 31, 1931 in Detroit, MI to Efrem and Antonietta Rech. Alma retired from the U.S. Post Office as a postal worker. She had battled with her Leukemia for 21 years, which was just one example of her unwavering will power and strong drive.
Alma is survived by her grandchildren, Jennifer (Alex) Langreet and Michael (Brandy) Rocheleau; great-grandchild, Declan Rocheleau; and beloved cousins, Ivan and Maria Rosa Campi. She was preceded in death by her parents; child, James (Regina) Rocheleau; and brother, Raymond.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 11 am until 4 pm at Chas. Verheyden, Inc., 43300 Garfield Rd. Clinton Township. Due to COVID restrictions only a limited number of guests are permitted at one time and masks or other facial coverings are required. Funeral Mass is Thursday, September 24, 2020, 9:30 am, instate 9 am, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 40501 Hayes Rd, Sterling Heights. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.