Alton Victor Obrecht
1922 - 2020
Alton Victor Obrecht

Alton Victor Obrecht, 98, died peacefully in his sleep on August 17, 2020, in Titusville, Florida.

Al was born in Detroit, Michigan, on July 3, 1922 to Herbert and Cecelia (Batte) Obrecht.

Al loved to host parties, grilling, fishing, boating, golf, poker, and bingo with family and friends. He also loved a good nap.

Al was a member of St. Paul of Tarsus Catholic Church in Clinton Township, MI, and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was passionate about assisting the deaf with job placement.

Al is predeceased by his beloved wife Lillian (Loncarevich) of 45 years, brothers Melvin, Ray, Jerry & Harry Obrecht, and sister Lucille Pierce.

Al is survived by his sister-in-law Jean Obrecht, and brother-in-law Bill Pierce, 3 beloved children: Bro. Scott (Randal) Obrecht, OFM, Sharon Obrecht, and Cheryle Diehl, 3 admiring grandchildren and their spouses, and 4 joyful great-grandsons who will miss "Big Grandpa." Uncle Al is also fondly remembered by countless nieces and nephews.

Al remarked that "we don't know how much time we have; just take one day at a time."

Al was an organ donor.

Donations may be made in his memory to Friar Works, 1615 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. According to Al's wishes, a celebration of his life will be postponed till a later date when the pandemic more safely allows larger gatherings, because he wants it to be a big party! www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com for more.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
