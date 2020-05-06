|
Alton Wayne Kniffin
Harper Woods - Alton Wayne Kniffin, 85, of Harper Woods, Michigan died May 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Judy Kniffin for 57 years. Cherished father of Wendy (David) Ziskie, Lisa (Randy) Schwartz and Diana (Robert) Kortas. Loving grandfather of Elizabeth, Emily, Austin, Robert and Owen. Predeceased by his parents Hasten and Mary Alice Kniffin, brother Dean and grandson Zachary. There will be a private graveside service with family at a later date. Share a memory at ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 6 to May 7, 2020