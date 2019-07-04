|
Alvin J. Stefanski
- - Alvin J. Stefanski passed away July 1st, 2019 at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Joan for 57 years. Dearest brother of Regina Anczewski. Dear uncle of Cynthia, Cheryl, Thomas, Mark, & David. Alvin is also survived by many dear friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 5th, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Spaulding & Curtin Funeral Home 500 West Nine Mile Rd., Ferndale, MI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wings of Hope Hospice 330 Linn St., Allegan, MI. 49010 or the Michigan Humane Society.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 4, 2019