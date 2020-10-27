Alvin Junior Lefler
Howell, MI - His Legacy… Alvin Junior Lefler, 88, passed away October 25, 2020. He was born on October 29, 1931, in Midland, Michigan to Alvin Lefler and Loretta (Verrett) Lefler. Al married the love of his life, Patricia (O'Conner) Lefler, on June 4, 1955, in Midland, Michigan. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandpa, great grandpa and proud MSU Alum. Al was a talanted engineer for his own company for most of his professional career. He loved to travel, hunt, fish and spend time with his family at his lake house. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
His Family… Al will be missed by his children, Becky (Trent) Yeoman, Julie (Rich) Welch, Karen Gerkin; sister, Mildred Jean Corbett; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Nathan) Stetten, Kara (Frank) Duong, Tyler (Chelsea) Yeoman, Chelsie (Chuck) Spencer, Marissa Preston, Bradley ( Andrea) Gerkin, Marleigh Gerkin and 7 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife; Patricia Lefler and his parents.
His Farewell… Al's family and friends will gather Thursday, October 29, 2020 (which would have been his 89th birthday) from 2:00-8:00pm at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Lamb Chapel, Howell, Michigan. His family will have a private service at an earlier time. Memorial contributions are suggested to Lake Chemung Fireworks or Angela Hospice. Please leave a message of comfort for Al's family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com
