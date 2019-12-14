Services
Generations Funeral & Cremation Services
29550 Grand River Ave.
Farmington Hills, MI 48336
(248) 426-9200
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
47343 W. Ann Arbor Trail
Plymouth, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alvin Lohman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvin Lohman


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alvin Lohman Obituary
Age 87 of Plymouth passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side December 10, 2019
He was born to Victor & Louise August 4, 1932. Beloved Husband to Aletta for 66 incredible years.
Loving Father of Jenny McKinnon & Jack (Cindy) Lohman. Proud Grandfather of Ezra (Patty) Sherman, (the late Charlie Sherman), Danny (Vanity) Sherman, Jacin (Kelly) Lohman, Joshua (Brendean) Lohman & Clint (Rachel) Lohman. Proud Great Grandfather of Hailey, Kaci, Xander, Timothy, Harmonee, Kaylee, Elizabeth, Bryce, Matthew, Silas & Serenity. Brother of Donnie (Dale) Lohman and Uncle of many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by 7 sisters and 5 brothers.
Alvin worked for The University of Michigan for 38 years. He was a hardworking, fun loving, smart and caring guy who loved his family & friends. He was a great trout fisherman who loved to be outdoors. He spent countless hours preaching to others about God. He will be remembered and missed by many.
A Memorial Service will be held on December 21, 3:00 PM at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 47343 W. Ann Arbor Trail, Plymouth, MI
Published in The Detroit News on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -