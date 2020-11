Alvina G. KrukowskiAlvina G. Krukowski, age 90, passed away on November 19, 2020.Alvina was born in Detroit, Michigan on September 21, 1930 to her parents Frank & Julianna Krukowski (nee Bartkowiak).Alvina is survived by many loving nieces & nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank & Julianna; siblings Violet, Eleanor, Henry, Virginia, Ronny, Delphine, Chester, Sylvia, Janet & Frank jr.Cremation has taken place and a funeral mass to celebrate Alvina's life will be held at a later date.Arrangements entrusted to the Schrader-Howell Funeral Home.