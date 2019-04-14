Services
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Alvira L. Schwarze Obituary
Alvira L. Schwarze

- - April 11, 2019. Loving wife of the late Karl. Dear mother of Karl (Nora), Dennis (Elizabeth) and Fred (Lexie). Dearest grandma of Rebecca, Erik, Denny, Bradley, Spencer and Noah. Funeral Service Tuesday 10:30 a.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Family will receive friends Monday 4-8 p.m. Memorial tributes to , 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019
