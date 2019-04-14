|
|
Alvira L. Schwarze
- - April 11, 2019. Loving wife of the late Karl. Dear mother of Karl (Nora), Dennis (Elizabeth) and Fred (Lexie). Dearest grandma of Rebecca, Erik, Denny, Bradley, Spencer and Noah. Funeral Service Tuesday 10:30 a.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Family will receive friends Monday 4-8 p.m. Memorial tributes to , 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019