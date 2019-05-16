Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Refuge Parish
3700 Commerce Rd
Orchard Lake, MI
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Refuge Parish
3700 Commerce Rd.
Orchard Lake, MI
Amalia W. Karcz

Amalia W. Karcz Obituary
Amalia W. Karcz

- - Karcz, Amalia W., May 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter. Loving mother of Valerie Whalen (Jim), Peter Karcz (Madeleine), Maria Boroniec (Bob), and Lea Peters (Don). Loving grandmother of 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Thursday (Today) from 2-8pm, with a Rosary at 7pm, at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Mass Friday, 10am at Our Lady of Refuge Parish, 3700 Commerce Rd., Orchard Lake. Visitation at church begins 9:30am. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial tributes to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen.

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 16, 2019
