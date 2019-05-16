|
Amalia W. Karcz
- - Karcz, Amalia W., May 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter. Loving mother of Valerie Whalen (Jim), Peter Karcz (Madeleine), Maria Boroniec (Bob), and Lea Peters (Don). Loving grandmother of 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Thursday (Today) from 2-8pm, with a Rosary at 7pm, at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Mass Friday, 10am at Our Lady of Refuge Parish, 3700 Commerce Rd., Orchard Lake. Visitation at church begins 9:30am. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial tributes to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen.
