Amanda Iodice
Rochester Hills - Amanda M. Iodice (Mary Amanda McThenia), of Rochester Hills, passed away Monday morning, April 22, 2019 at the age of 85.
Married 56 years, to Don R. Iodice, deceased, and leaves behind her brother Andrew Wolfe McThenia Jr., her sons; Don R Iodice Jr., James M. Iodice and wife Rebecca (Brackett) Iodice, three grandchildren; Amanda (Iodice) Beck, Landon A. Iodice and McKenna S. Iodice; great grandchild Clara; and many close friends.
The daughter of Andrew Wolfe McThenia and Mary (Mustard) McThenia, Amanda was born in Montgomery, WV and raised in Alderson WV. The last 55 years she has resided in Rochester Hills and attended the First Congregational Church of Clarkston.
After graduating Sweat Briar College she continued her studies at the University of Geneva. Amanda traveled to many parts of the world, visiting 22 countries on three continents before the age of 26. She was even selected to represent the United States at the World's Fair in Brussels. She had an adventurous soul with a diverse background from working with the Rockefeller Foundation in New York, to computer translations of Russian to English at Georgetown University. Amanda found her second passion in the law, working as a paralegal well into retirement. Always civic minded, Amanda was a Charter member of the local Questers, longtime member of the Meadowbrook Women's Club, and Daughters of the American Revolution.
Amanda was the epitome of the Southern Lady. Intelligent, free spirited, and an amazing Mom, sister, wife, and friend. Always entertaining she was the consummate hostess always welcoming in friends and new friends.
She loved to write, and never let a good story go untold and In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to: The Amanda M. Iodice Creative Writing Gift Fund ; MAICW-OU, care of OU Gift Accounting, 507 Golf View Lane, Rochester, MI 48309.
A memorial service will be held May 25th at 11:00 am, at the First Congregational Church 5449 Clarkston Road, Clarkston, MI.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 5, 2019