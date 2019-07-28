|
|
Amelia (Amy) Masciovecchio
Riverview - July 22, 2019. Age 89 of Riverview. Formerly of Livonia.
Dear sister of Eda (Edie), the late Philip (Phil the Barber) and Laurence (Rensi). Beloved aunt of Kathy Girrbach, Sandy (Ken) Nowaske, Laurie (J) Sena, Larry, Phil (Sheri), Mike (Leslie) and Maria (Tom) Ditzhazy. She was also loved by many great, and great-great nieces and nephews. Amy's career in the Steel Division of Ford Motor Company spanned over 30 years. She was a volunteer with the American Cancer Society and also a member of the resurrection choir at St. Colette parish in Livonia, Michigan for many years. Amy enjoyed playing tennis and golf, and celebrated a hole-in-one in her golfing years. She traveled extensively with the Nomad travel club. Instate, Monday, July 29, 2019, 10:00 AM until time of Mass 10:30 AM, St. Cyprian Catholic Church, 13249 Pennsylvania Rd., Riverview. Family requests donations to the . Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes-Southgate Chapel. www.molnarfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 28, 2019