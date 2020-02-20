Resources
More Obituaries for Amelia Bentkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amelia R. Bentkowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amelia R. Bentkowski Obituary
Amelia R. Bentkowski

Amelia R. Bentkowski of Redford Twp. and Fremont, MI., Age 95, February 15, 2020. Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan to Stanley and Albina (Radlinski) Kosciow (Koss).

Beloved wife of the late Joseph Bentkowski. Loving mother of Thomas Bentkowski, Nancy Guerrier and Ann Marie (Chris) Karsama. Proud grandmother of Jacqueline (Evan Norris) Guerrier and step grandmother of Heather (Dan) Jackson, Michelle Karsama and families. Sister of the late Helen, Demetro (Laura), Theresa and Baby Chester. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Per Amelia's wishes, no service will be held. Interment will take place at a later date in Fremont, MI.

Please share a memory of Amelia at www.cremationmichigan.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amelia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -