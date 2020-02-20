|
Amelia R. Bentkowski
Amelia R. Bentkowski of Redford Twp. and Fremont, MI., Age 95, February 15, 2020. Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan to Stanley and Albina (Radlinski) Kosciow (Koss).
Beloved wife of the late Joseph Bentkowski. Loving mother of Thomas Bentkowski, Nancy Guerrier and Ann Marie (Chris) Karsama. Proud grandmother of Jacqueline (Evan Norris) Guerrier and step grandmother of Heather (Dan) Jackson, Michelle Karsama and families. Sister of the late Helen, Demetro (Laura), Theresa and Baby Chester. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Per Amelia's wishes, no service will be held. Interment will take place at a later date in Fremont, MI.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020