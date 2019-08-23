|
Americo Fabrizio
Livonia - Beloved husband of Nida. Dear father of Lawrence, Laura (Richard) Burke, and John (Alice). Preceded in death by son Gary and daughter Susan; sister Elena and brothers, Victor, Pasquale and Luigi. Survived by sister Marie. Loving grandfather of 13 and great-grandfather of 12. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, 1-8 p.m., L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Northrop Sassaman Chapel, 19091 Northville Rd. (at 7 Mile Rd.). Scripture service, 7 p.m. Instate Monday, 11 a. m., St. Colette Catholic Church, 17600 Newburgh Rd. (at 6 Mile Rd.) until 11:30 a.m. Mass. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 23, 2019