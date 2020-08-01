Amos Horton
St Clair Shores - Amos A. Horton, age 88, passed away on April 8, 2020 in St. Clair Shores, Michigan. Loving father of Amos (Linda), Kurt (Susan), Susan (Jack) Townsend, and Jonathan (Sharon). Cherished grandfather to Becky (Jason), Robyn (John), Daniel (Kathryn), Jack (Vezna), Emily (James), David (Diana), Bradley, Jonathan, Brianna, Amanda, and Julianna. Dear great-grandfather to Jack, Isabella, Cooper, Brynn, Claire, Ruby, Amos, Max, McKenzie, Camille, Patrick, Charna, Tucker, Kasija, and Jack. Adored brother to Reginald. Predeceased by his wife Anna B. Horton, siblings Elizabeth, Audrey, Janet and his parents Amos and Selina. A Memorial Service will be held at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 17017 East 12 Mile Rd., Roseville on Monday August 10th at 11 am. Visitation will be held at the Church beginning at 9:30 am. ahpeters.com