Amy Black
9/6/23 - 7/1/20
Amy Black, beloved wife of the late Robert, passed away July 1 moving on to her heavenly life after 96 years on Earth.
She is survived by her children; June (Rick) Berryman, Nancy (Larry ) Burtka and Jim (Diane) Black; plus 8 grandchildren and 8 great- grand children.
Amy's wishes were to be cremated and laid to rest beside her husband with an intimate family service to be held at Glen Eden Memorial Park in Livonia on an upcoming date.
If you desire, memorial donations can be made to the American Lung Association
or the Michigan Humane Society.