Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
12:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
View Map
Warren - Andrew "Andy" J. Cicala, age 77, April 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Arleen. Loving father of Tracy Koelzner, Drew (Shelly), Dean, Tim (Kathy), Jeff, Jeff Ebel, Greg Ebel, and Carlyn Haney. Loved grandfather of 13, great-grandfather of 3. Dear brother of John (Roxanne). Visitation Tuesday 1-8 PM with AMVETS Post 121ceremony 7PM at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave. at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236. Funeral service Wednesday 12 Noon at the funeral Home. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, MI

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 28, 2019
