Andrew Cleck, passed away November 21, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of the late Mary for over 60 years. Loving mother of Suzanne (Maureen Haley) Cleck and David (Janet Rolph) Cleck. Dear grandfather of April (Chris Murray) Cleck, Melissa (Tank Davis) Cleck, and Shannon (Steve Arechiga) Cleck. Loving great-grandfather of Cass, Easton, Jayden, and London. Andrew was a Korean War Army Veteran who enjoyed golfing, bowling, and baseball. A Memorial Gathering will be held Friday, November 29 from 4-8pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, Livonia. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, November 30 at 10am (gathering begins at 9:30am) at St. Colette Catholic Church, Livonia. Memorials can be made in Andrew's honor to Angela Hospice.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
