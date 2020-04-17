|
Andrew Duncan (Andy) McKinnon
October 5, 1943 - March 30,2020
Andrew passed away at home in Southfield after a 7mth long, hard and impressive fight against stage 4 lung cancer. His family appreciates and respects how much he fought to stay with us but are at peace knowing he is with God and is no longer suffering.
Andrew was the son of the late Florence McKinnon and the late Neil A. McKinnon. Andy was the beloved brother of Neil J. McKinnon, Kathryn (Tony) DeMarco, Michael (Lucy) McKinnon, Daryl McKinnon and the late Robert McKinnon. He was Uncle Andy to 4 nieces and 6 nephews.
Andrew was the beloved husband to Jean McKinnon and the loving father to Marie (Tom) Moore, Lisa (Vince) Gale, Julie McKinnon, Kristine (Mark) Feldman, Andrea (Alan) Rofe and Jennifer (John) Skowron. He was the loving stepfather to Dawn (Bill) Bierlein, Sherry Kokko, Kimberly (Mike) Campbell, Shelly Holman and Todd (Lisa) Holman and the loving and proud grandfather to 29 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A few posts from last year on his Facebook page read, "To my Grandchildren, I may not see you every day or talk to you every day but I think about you and love you everyday! -love you kids" "A child does not have to be biologically yours for you to love them as your own." And, "My greatest treasure is, was, and always will be my family. We may not be perfect but I love them with all my heart."
For 56 years Andy was an Ironworker also known as a "Sky Cowboy" or a "Sky Walker" with Ironworkers Local #25. During his career he would work on many cool projects including Joe Louis Arena, Cobo Hall, the Renaissance Center and the Ambassador Bridge. He helped to make Southfield's skyline beautiful working on 3 of the 5 golden glass buildings. Andy had many interesting stories he loved to tell about the excitement on the jobs. One of our favorites was when he saved a fellow ironworker's life by catching him as he started fall and held onto him until he could stabilize himself. Andy risked his own life to save that man. You have to be somewhat of a daredevil to walk the beams of skyscrapers. Andy was not only brave, strong and fearless he was ingenuitive, creative, artistic and athletic. He was a jokester and fun loving with a mischievous little laugh. He loved quirky food concoctions like his famous french toast made with Vernors and his burnt chips. He loved Drambuie Liquer mostly we think because the name MacKinnon is on the bottle. He loved our family name, our Scottish heritage and Nova Scotia where he spent many summers on his grandparent's farm running around and "tipping cows." Andy loved people and somehow seemed to know someone everywhere he went. He loved animals and nature too but most of all he loved his family! The last phrase we heard him say and he labored to say it was, "I love you all.." We love you too, Dad!
A memorial will be held at a later date and will be posted on the O'Brien Sullivan's website and Dad's Facebook page.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020