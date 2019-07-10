Services
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
DAVIDSON/HERMELIN CHAPEL OF CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY
BIRMINGHAM, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Segal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Andrew E. Segal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Andrew E. Segal Obituary
Dr. Andrew E. Segal

- - DR. ANDREW E. SEGAL, Beloved husband of the late Alice Segal. Dear father of Richard Segal, Bruce (Terry) Segal, Robert Segal, and Abby Segal. Loving grandfather of Jessica Segal, Michael (Rebecca) Segal, Daniel Segal and Aliyah Segal. Adoring great-grandfather of Madeline Segal. Devoted brother of the late Norman Segal. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends. SERVICES FRIDAY, 2:00 PM AT THE DAVIDSON/HERMELIN CHAPEL OF CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY IN BIRMINGHAM. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, (248) 406-6000, or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from July 10 to July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now