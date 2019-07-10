|
Dr. Andrew E. Segal
- - DR. ANDREW E. SEGAL, Beloved husband of the late Alice Segal. Dear father of Richard Segal, Bruce (Terry) Segal, Robert Segal, and Abby Segal. Loving grandfather of Jessica Segal, Michael (Rebecca) Segal, Daniel Segal and Aliyah Segal. Adoring great-grandfather of Madeline Segal. Devoted brother of the late Norman Segal. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends. SERVICES FRIDAY, 2:00 PM AT THE DAVIDSON/HERMELIN CHAPEL OF CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY IN BIRMINGHAM. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, (248) 406-6000, or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from July 10 to July 12, 2019