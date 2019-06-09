|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Andrew Jason "A.J."
Istvan
May 15, 1979 - June 12, 2005
Our Dearest A.J.,
You were a precious gift from God and we will always cherish our memories of you. You were a bright and loving child who grew to be a strong, confident and respected leader. You were a man of truth, justice, integrity, courage and honor who deeply loved and fiercely protected your family and friends. You were admired for being compassionate and loyal, charismatic and inclusive, fun-loving and adventurous. Most importantly, you knew Jesus Christ as your personal Savior and your LORD. In light of eternity, nothing else compares to the importance of your relationship with Christ. We are so thrilled and thankful for all that God has done in your life and for your wholehearted response to Him. We admired your Biblical insight, your eternal perspective and your desire to serve God and those around you. We have always been so very proud of you. We dearly miss your hugs, your smile, your humor, your laughter, your thought-provoking discussions, and most of all… your tender heart. You will be in our hearts forever. We will see you "in the morning".
With All Our Love,
Dad Mom and Kimberly
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 9, 2019